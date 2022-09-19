Judge denies application to block teen rapist's internet access

Source: Radio New Zealand

A judge in the Tauranga District Court has declined an application by the Corrections Department to block internet access for convicted rapist Jayden Meyer.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

It comes after fake online posts that appeared to be of Meyer mocking his sentence were taken down last week.

READ MORE: Protests after teen rapist's home detention sentence

Corrections Deputy Regional Commissioner for the Northern Region, Ali Rei, said Corrections would continue to monitor him extremely closely.

She said he was already subject to 20 court-imposed conditions, including that he hands over any device capable of accessing the internet on request.

Meyer, 18, was charged after multiple police complaints by young women in Bay of Plenty who alleged sexual violence across 2020 and 2021.

READ MORE: Victims of Tauranga rapist speak out after sentencing protests

An investigation followed, resulting in 10 charges including four of rape, four of sexual violation, and two of doing an indecent act. There were five young female victims, four of whom were raped and one who was sexually violated.

Meyer was sentenced to nine months' home detention and a further 12 months of post-release conditions, including a ban on associating with anyone under 16 and attending a sexual violence prevention programme.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

