Camilla reflects on Queen's humour in touching tribute video

The Queen Consort Camilla has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying "she carved her own role."

"It must have been so difficult for her being this solitary woman, there weren't woman prime ministers or women presidents, " she said.

"She was the only one."

In a tribute to the late Queen that was her mother in Law, the Queen consort talked about her character and passions but also shared a personal anecdote from the day of their wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The day I got married when I probably wasn't firing on all cylinders. Quite nervous. For some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes. One had an inch heel while I had a two inch heel" the Queen consort said laughing "and, you know, she she could see it and she laughed and I've said, look, I'm terribly sorry. She didn't... You know. She had a good sense of humour."

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: What you need to know

Camilla also said Queen Elizabeth had an unforgettable smile.

Preparations are continuing for the Queen's state funeral in the British capital on Monday, when royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2000 people attending the service in Westminster Abbey.

We’ll have full coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on Monday in a 1News Special from 7.30 pm on TVNZ 1, and on 1News.co.nz.