Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain today, causing blackouts, paralysed ground and air transportation and the evacuation of thousands of people.

Waves batter the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan. (Source: Associated Press)

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was near the southern island of Yakushima, packing maximum surface winds of 162 kilometres per hour, as it slowly headed north to the country’s main southern island of Kyushu where it could make a landfall later today.

Nanmadol is forecast to turn east and reach Tokyo on Tuesday.

The agency predicted as much as 50cm of rainfall by midday tomorrow, warning of flooding and landslides. The agency also warned residents in the affected area of “unprecedented” levels of powerful winds and waves, urging them to evacuate early.

Local authorities so far reported no major damage or injuries.

In the hard-hit Kagoshima prefecture, more than 9000 residents took shelter at evacuation centres Sunday. In the neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture, another 4700 people evacuated.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said more than 93,000 homes across the Kyushu island were without electricity Sunday because of damage to power lines and facilities.

A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki. (Source: Associated Press)

Footage on NHK television showed a pachinko pinball parlour with part of its glass wall shattered by the gust in the Kanoya city in Kagoshima. Elsewhere in the prefecture, an elderly woman suffered a minor injury as she fell, NHK said.

Hundreds of domestic flights in and out of the region have been cancelled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through Tuesday as the typhoon headed northeast, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Public transportation including trains and buses in Kagoshima and Miyazaki were suspended throughout this afternoon. Railway operators said bullet trains on the Kyushu island have been suspended.