Powerful earthquake hits Taiwan, Japan tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series of aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

A seisomograph shows an earthquake (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometres near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicentre and a train carriage has been derailed, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 metre reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 250 kilometres northeast of Taitung, at 7.10pm NZT and subsequently three nearby islands.

A 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan on Saturday night in an area north of Taitung County that has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.