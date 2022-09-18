Photos: Prince William and Harry stand together at Queen's vigil

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday local time, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.

Prince William, the prince of Wales, right, and Prince Harry attend the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren around the coffin. (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city's coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.

Prince William and Harry have not been seen publicly united in two years, after Harry and wife Meghan moved to the US in 2019.

READ MORE: Photos: Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at Westminster Hall

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Sunday, William and Harry also delighted crowds at Windsor Castle when they stepped out together with wives Meghan and Kate.