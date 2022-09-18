Peter the T.Rex to remain at Auckland Museum for another year

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland War Memorial Museum is holding on to its star attraction Peter the T.Rex for another year.

Peter the T-Rex.

Peter the T-Rex. (Source: Auckland War Memorial Museum)

The T.rex skeleton is one of the most complete in the world and has drawn record-breaking crowds to the museum.

The museum's chief executive David Gaimster said he was delighted to be able to extend Peter's stay

"We've broken all our visitation records ... and that's very much down to having Peter the T.Rex on exhibit," he said.

Gaimster said the T.Rex was an enduring symbol in popular culture and was particularly popular with children.

"What's amazed me is that even the very youngest children recognise this animal," he said.

"It's such an iconic piece of global history that even the very smallest children know exactly what it is, they all are able to identify the T.Rex."

Peter was the first T.Rex skeleton to ever be displayed in New Zealand, arriving at the museum in April.

The skeleton was found in 2018 in a fossil-rich area called the Lance formation, near Wyoming in the western United States.

While the exhibition was originally scheduled to finish in September, the fossil will now remain in the foyer of Auckland Museum until the end of 2023.

