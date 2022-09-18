10 torture chambers found in retaken areas - Zelensky

Source: Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that exhumation work in Izium continued to unearth more evidence of torture by Russian forces.

Emergency workers dig into the grave of a civilian during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine.

Emergency workers dig into the grave of a civilian during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

He also said that more than ten torture chambers had been found across territories recently retaken from the Russians.

"New evidence of torture against the people buried has been found," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"More than ten torture chambers have been found in the liberated areas in the Kharkiv region in various cities and towns," he added.

He went on to say that Ukraine would escalate assaults against the Russian military in Ukraine and called on Russian soldiers to surrender.

