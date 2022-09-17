Man arrested after allegedly charging at Queen's coffin

A man was detained by police in London on Friday night local time after a witness said he "ran up to the Queen's coffin" in Westminster Hall.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners watched in shock as a man tried to touch the Queen's coffin, according to onlookers.

Witness Tracey Holland said: "Some person decided they were going to push my seven-year-old niece out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don't know what.

"She was grabbed out the way and the police had him within two seconds."

The Metropolitan Police said that at about 10pm officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

