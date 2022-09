Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori is Wellington’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language petition arriving at Parliament.

In collaboration with Te Matatini, Aotearoa’s top two kapa haka - reigning Te Matatini champion Ngā Tūmanako (Auckland) and Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai (Rotorua) - are welcomed by local kapa haka Te Ahi a Tahurangi live from the Wellington Opera house.

Streaming from 6-7.30pm, Saturday September 17.