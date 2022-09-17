King Charles attends vigil for the Queen as she lies in state

King Charles III and his three siblings have stood vigil around their mother’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London.

King Charles III attends a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state. (Source: Associated Press)

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood with their backs to the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, their heads bowed.

King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Britain's Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of the public who had lined up for hours to pay their last respects continued to file past as the royals stood vigil in the historic event.

On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren will hold a similar vigil.