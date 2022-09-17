Harry and Megan ‘uninvited’ to state reception – report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited to a state reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening (local time).

From left, Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales. (Source: Associated Press)

The reception, hosted by the King and the Queen Consort, is set to be attended by heads of state and official overseas guests.

UK newspaper The Telegraph is reporting Harry and Meghan initially received an invitation, but palace officials have insisted the event is only to be attended by working members of the Royal Family.

A statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the reception said the King and Queen Consort would be “accompanied by members of the Royal Family” in hosting the event.

The Telegraph reports the reception will be “a muted affair”, with guests asked to wear lounge suits or morning dress, with no hats or decorations.

The report stated guests will be “greeted by royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex”.

Heads of state have started to arrive in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of the first world leaders to pay respect to the late monarch after arriving in London early on Friday.

She is one of multiple leaders, including US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who will attend the state funeral.

