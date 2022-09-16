Watch as Countess of Wessex hugs young fan in Manchester

The UK's Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, went to Manchester in northern England on Thursday UK time to view tributes left for the queen.

The Queen's youngest son shook hands with people lining St Ann's Square as they offered their condolences, while Sophie embraced one young well-wisher who was clutching his teddy bear.

Speaking to Sky News, mum Sue said the hug meant a lot to her son Josh, who is non-verbal.

"It's going to be a nice memory," she added.

She said Sophie's gesture was also "quite emotional" for her and Josh.

While mourners in London were standing in a 6.5km line to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state, senior members of the royal family were meeting crowds gathered in other parts of Britain.

