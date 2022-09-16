Two police officers hospitalised after stabbing in central London

London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalised after being stabbed in central London early today local time (Friday evening NZT).

London police vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at a round 6am local time.

The force says both officers are in the hospital and it is awaiting updates on their conditions.

A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He is also in the hospital. Police say a Taser was used during the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say they are investigating the circumstances around the incident. It comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative sites.