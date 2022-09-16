Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds at Sandringham

Source: Associated Press

Thousands of people have turned up at Sandringham Estate, the royal country estate in Norfolk, to greet Prince William and his wife Catherine.

The royal couple appeared outside the gates of the estate to view the sea of floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II and to greet thousands of well-wishers.

A large crowd gathered outside the country residence on the eastern English coast, hoping for a chance to meet and speak with the couple.

William and Kate, known since the queen's death as the Prince and Princess of Wales, walked slowly along metal barriers as they received bouquets from the public and chatted to well-wishers.

Sandringham was the queen’s country retreat, where she spent some of her childhood years and where she presided over many Christmas family gatherings.

