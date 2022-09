Live stream here on Saturday from 6pm.

Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori is Wellington’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Maori Language petition arriving at Parliament.

In collaboration with Te Matatini, Aotearoa’s top two kapa haka - reigning Te Matatini champion Ngā Tūmanako (Auckland) and Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai (Rotorua) - are welcomed by local kapa haka Te Ahi a Tahurangi live from the Wellington Opera house.

Streaming from 6-7.30pm, Saturday September 17.