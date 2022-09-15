School in lockdown after reports of 'disorder' near Palmerston North

Source: 1News

A school has been put into lockdown after police received multiple reports of "disorder" in a small town near Palmerston North.

A police car (file).

Police say, "weapons are believed to be involved".

"Longburn School has gone into lockdown as a precaution," police said in a statement this afternoon.

"The Armed Offenders Squad has been notified."

Stuff is reporting State Highway 56 is blocked off between Longburn and Palmerston North. They have also posted a picture with a man wearing a Mongrel Mob patched jersey in handcuffs surrounded by police.

More to come.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

