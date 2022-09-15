Abbott Elementary creator wants focus on show, not Kimmel's Emmy stunt

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson said she'd rather focus on the show than Jimmy Kimmel's stunt that overshadowed her Emmy acceptance speech and prompted criticism.

Quinta Brunson, , checks on Jimmy Kimmel as he lays on stage. (Source: Associated Press)

But Sheryl Lee Ralph, who received her own Emmy for the sitcom with a rousing song and speech, didn't duck the matter during a Q&A panel discussion on Wednesday (local time, Thursday NZT) with TV critics.

"I was like, ‘Oh, the disrespect, Jimmy," Ralph recalled. She sarcastically referred to it as "lovely that he was lying on the floor during her wonderful acceptance speech".

"I told him too, to his face, and he understood," Ralph said, who was honoured at Monday's (local time, Tuesday NZT) ceremony as best supporting comedy actress for her role in the warm-hearted comedy set in a Philadelphia school.

Brunson won the best comedy series writing Emmy and found herself sharing the Emmy stage with Kimmel - who was flat on his back, dragged by fellow presenter Will Arnett because the late-night host had supposedly had too many "skinny Margaritas". Kimmel gave Brunson a thumbs-up for her award but didn't budge, a decision that was blasted online as rude and thoughtless by some, and cited as an example of white-male arrogance by others.

Brunson was scheduled to appear later on Wednesday as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Both share a network home on ABC.

"I'm anticipating that we are going to have a good old-fashioned time," Brunson said. "I have talked with Jimmy since, and I think no matter what it's important" to showcase that Abbott Elementary returns on September 21 for season two.

Backstage on Monday, Brunson said the stunt didn't bother her "that much" and noted that Kimmel has been a booster of her and Abbott Elementary. If she decides she's mad at him, a smiling Brunson added, she might "punch him in the face" during her appearance on his show.