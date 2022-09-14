Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

Ukrainian troops have piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.

Ukrainian soldiers stand on the road in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region. (Source: Associated Press)

As the advance continued, Ukraine's border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk - a town just 3km from Russia, seized on the first day of the war. Russia acknowledged that it has withdrawn troops from areas in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv in recent days.

Russian troops were also abandoning the southern city of Melitopol and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea, the city's pre-occupation mayor said.

Columns of military equipment were reported at a checkpoint in Chonhar, a village marking the boundary between the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian mainland, Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He did not immediately provide photo or video evidence for his claims.

A Ukrainian soldier helps his wounded fellow soldier on the road in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region. (Source: Associated Press)

Melitopol, the second-largest city in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, has been under Russian occupation since early March. Capturing it would give Kyiv the opportunity to disrupt Russian supply lines between the south and the eastern Donbas region, the two major areas where Moscow-backed forces hold territory.

In the newly freed village of Chkalovske in the Kharkiv region, Svitlana Honchar said most of the occupying forces had been stationed in the nearby forest rather than the village. Their departure was sudden and swift.

"They left like the wind," Honchar said after loading cans of food aid into her car. "They were fleeing by any means they could."

Some Russians appeared to have been left behind in the hasty retreat. "They were trying to catch up," she said.

It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz, which unfolded after months of little discernible movement, could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war.

But the country's officials were buoyant, releasing footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned, charred tanks. In one video, border guards tore down a poster that read "We are one people with Russia."

Momentum has switched back and forth before, and Ukraine's American allies were careful not to declare a premature victory since Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap.

In the face of Russia's largest defeat since its botched attempt to capture Kyiv early in the war, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops were hitting back with "massive strikes" in all sectors. But there were no immediate reports of a sudden uptick in Russian attacks.