Plane carrying Queen's coffin lands in London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left the monarch's beloved Scotland and landed Tuesday evening (local time) in London, where crowds have gathered along the route it will take to Buckingham Palace.

The Airforce plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at RAF Northolt in London, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II (Source: Associated Press)

The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the monarch's casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honour guard were among those greeting the coffin at the base.

King Charles III and other members of immediate family will meet the coffin at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend a final night at the Queen's London home. It will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage on Wednesday (local time) to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The BBC has reported the plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin appears to have taken an indirect route to RAF Northolt from Edinburgh.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 shows the plane first travelled west to Glasgow, before moving across the border and over Lake Windermere, before passing Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham and Royal Leamington Spa.

Earlier, the flag-draped oak coffin was carried from St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to the strain of bagpipes. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.

The Scottish government said 33,000 people filed silently past the coffin in the 24 hours after it was brought to Edinburgh from Balmoral.

On Monday night (local time), Charles and siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward briefly stood vigil around their mother's flag-draped coffin at the cathedral as members of the public filed past.