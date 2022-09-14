King Charles to draw on 'shining example' set by the Queen

King Charles III today said he would draw on his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s “shining example” and “seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland”.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort meet with members of the public during a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland. (Source: Associated Press)

The new King was speaking alongside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, to an audience at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.

The event was attended by the leaders of all of Northern Ireland's main political parties including Sinn Fein, a nationalist party that wants Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom and become part of the Republic of Ireland.

The British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where Protestant unionists consider themselves British and Roman Catholic nationalists see themselves as Irish.

The political and religious divisions fuelled three decades of violence known as “the Troubles,” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and UK security forces, in which 3600 people died.