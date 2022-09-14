1 dead after car crashes into ambulance in Cambridge

Source: 1News

One person has died after a car crashed into the back of an ambulance in the early hours of this morning.

St Johns ambulance.

St Johns ambulance. (Source: istock.com)

The incident took place on Tirau Rd in Cambridge at around 3.39am, police said.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the ambulance was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

One other medical staff member on board the ambulance received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by road.

There were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The serious crash unit is investigating the incident.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

