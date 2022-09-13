Photos: Queen's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for prayer service

<p>The procession carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday (NZT) arrived at Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral after leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse.</p> <p>As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital.</p> <p>The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday evening UK time so members of the public can pay their respects.</p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/13/queen-elizabeth-hailed-as-constant-in-all-our-lives/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth hailed as 'constant in all our lives'</b></a><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/13/queen-elizabeth-hailed-as-constant-in-all-our-lives/" target="_blank"></a></p> <p>Thousands lined the 1km route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours ahead of the service to catch a glimpse of the coffin.</p>