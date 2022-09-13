Photos: Queen's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for prayer service

Source: Associated Press
WorldQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022UK and EuropeRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

Photos: Queen's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for prayer service

2

Marlborough Sounds homeowners unsure if they'll be able to rebuild

3

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

4

West Auckland pizza restaurant ram-raided overnight

5

Person's death on Auckland's North Shore treated as 'unexplained'

Latest Stories

Ukraine reclaims more land, 'captures many Russian soldiers'

West Auckland pizza restaurant ram-raided overnight

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth remembered in Edinburgh

Marlborough Sounds homeowners unsure if they'll be able to rebuild

Photos: Queen's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for prayer service

Related Stories

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth remembered in Edinburgh

Full video: UK Parliament addresses King Charles III

Prince Harry pays tribute to 'granny' Queen Elizabeth II

Royal visits warmly remembered by those on Fiji's Bau island