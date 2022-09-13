Live updates: Remembrance ceremony held for Queen in Edinburgh

The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcome the reign of King Charles III. Refresh the page for updates.

A young girl holds a Paddington bear and a Corgi dog stuffed toys while waiting to watch the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Her coffin is now in Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

3.05am: 1News has spoken to some self-styled "crazy royalists" who are already queuing up to wait for the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening.

Patrick O’Neil and Maria Scott are among those camping out outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the arrival of the Queen's coffin on Tuesday. (Source: 1 Sport)

2.40am: The Queen's coffin has now been laid in St Giles' Cathedral and a service of remembrance is being held.

2.15am: Meanwhile, in London, preparations are underway for the arrival of the Queen's coffin on Tuesday evening UK time. There will be another procession and she will lie in state for four days before her funeral on Monday 19 September.

Media and members of the public outside Westminster Abbey in London. (Source: 1News)

Scaffolding is erected opposite Westminster Abbey, where the Queen's funeral will be held. (Source: 1News)

Preparations are made for the arrival of the Queen's coffin and her funeral close to the Houses of Parliament. (Source: 1News)

1.40am: The Queen's coffin procession has begun, with King Charles III following his mother’s coffin up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, towards St Giles’ Cathedral.

The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by, from left, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, heads up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, heads up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

0.30am: The Ceremony of the Keys has finished and the city is now preparing for the Queen's coffin to leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse and make the short journey to St Giles' Cathedral.

A view of The Keys of the City of Edinburgh which were offered to King Charles III during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

01.40am: The procession of the Queen's coffin has begun.

0.40am: The Ceremony of the Keys has ended.

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

0.15am: The King is preparing to take part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where he will be handed the keys to the city.

King Charles has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - his car stopped outside the gates as he went to look at the floral tributes laid outside pic.twitter.com/Ve0IHxkZaD — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) September 12, 2022

0.02am: Analysis from 1News correspondent Anna Burns-Francis in Edinburgh

If there was any doubt about Scotland's support of the British monarchy, you won't see it in Edinburgh today with enormous queues forming from early morning outside St Giles Cathedral.

People wait to watch the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen's coffin won't arrive until around 4pm UK time (3am NZT) but mourners have been queuing since dawn to get a spot at the start of the line. Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to for 24 hours, until the coffin is moved to London.

They've travelled from as far away as the Hebrides - that's a ferry, a long drive and an overnight in a hotel - but it's clear by now the Scots see the Queen less as a Royal Family figurehead, and more as a respected leader who shared a love of their country.

By mid morning the line ran to more than a thousand people - with numbers expected to swell as the time of the procession's arrival grows closer.

They've brought deck chairs and hot coffee as well as commemorative flags and flowers, well-prepared for the long wait to farewell their beloved Queen Elizabeth.

It's also a chance to see the rest of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and his siblings, Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne.

0.01am: King Charles has just arrived in Edinburgh, after addressing the UK Parliament for the first time.