Live updates: King Charles III to lead procession of Queen's coffin

Scroll down for live updates as the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcome the reign of King Charles III.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse

What you need to know

  • Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
  • She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.
  • Her coffin is now in Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.
  • King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

0.02am: Analysis from 1News correspondent Anna Burns-Francis in Edinburgh

If there was any doubt about Scotland's support of the British monarchy, you won't see it in Edinburgh today with enormous queues forming from early morning outside St Giles Cathedral.

People gather outside the St. Giles' Cathedral, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

People gather outside the St. Giles' Cathedral, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Queen's coffin won't arrive until around 4pm UK time (3am NZT) but mourners have been queuing since dawn to get a spot at the start of the line. Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to for 24 hours, until the coffin is moved to London.

They've travelled from as far away as the Hebrides - that's a ferry, a long drive and an overnight in a hotel - but it's clear by now the Scots see the Queen less as a Royal Family figurehead, and more as a respected leader who shared a love of their country.

By mid morning the line ran to more than a thousand people - with numbers expected to swell as the time of the procession's arrival grows closer.

They've brought deck chairs and hot coffee as well as commemorative flags and flowers, well-prepared for the long wait to farewell their beloved Queen Elizabeth.

It's also a chance to see the rest of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and his siblings, Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne.

0.01am: King Charles has just arrived in Edinburgh, after addressing the UK Parliament for the first time.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

