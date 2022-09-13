Jeff Bezos' rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Source: Associated Press

Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure on Tuesday.

The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas. No one was aboard, only science experiments.

But barely a minute into the flight, the capsule's emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the spacecraft off the top.

Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the desert floor.

Blue Origin's launch commentator called it "an anomaly." The company provided no further details.

It was the 23rd flight for the New Shepard program, named after the first American in space, Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard.

It's the same kind of rocket and capsule that Blue Origin uses to send people on a 10-minute ride to the edge of space.

