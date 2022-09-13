Injuries in crush at stadium as Kenya inaugurates president

Source: Associated Press

A number of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president.

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place in Nairobi, Kenya.

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place in Nairobi, Kenya. (Source: Associated Press)

It is not clear how many people were hurt, but local broadcaster KTN reported hundreds at a Red Cross tent. There are no reports of deaths.

Ruto narrowly won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, and the Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time. Kenyatta on Monday publicly congratulated Ruto for the first time on his win.

Ruto is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfil sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor.

WorldAfricaAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Person found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay an 18-year-old woman

2

Toilet paper mill workers to consider offer from employer

3

Family posts tribute to 'beautiful girl' found in burnt-out car

4

15-year-old girl missing from Auckland's North Shore

5

Giant squid at Farewell Spit causes excitement

Latest Stories

Otorohanga farmer's enduring friendship with the Queen

Injuries in crush at stadium as Kenya inaugurates president

Giant squid at Farewell Spit causes excitement

Marlborough Sounds homeowners unsure if they'll be able to rebuild

Calls for AT to rethink 'Tim Tam' cycleway plans in Papakura

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos' rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Father of victim in crash that killed 5 doesn't want driver jailed

Five teenagers die in 'horrific' crash near Sydney

Sydney tram collides with fire truck, two injured