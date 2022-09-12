Windsor Castle 'lonely' without Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry says

Source: Bang Showbiz

The Duke of Sussex told mourners outside Windsor Castle it is now "lonely" without Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry.

Prince Harry. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry made the admission as he met crowds of well-wishers outside the British monarch's former home.

Footage showed the royal telling onlookers in a conversation about grief it is "a lonely place up there now without her".

He added: "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Harry was joined by his wife the Duchess of Sussex on his walkabout among mourners, along with his brother and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

READ MORE: William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet crowds at Windsor Castle

The Duke of Sussex had arrived back in London from Balmoral where the Queen died on September 8 aged 96 when he met mourners.

In a show of unity after years of a rumoured rift, the brothers arrived in the same car to greet well-wishers.

As the royals viewed tributes to the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex put a comforting arm around Harry as the couple grieved.

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles said he wished the best to the Sussexes, saying: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The King also used the address to the nation – broadcast during a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral in London – to say he was making William the Prince of Wales.

Later on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge updated their social media to show they will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple, who share three children, set their Instagram handle as theprinceandprincessofwales, and their bio for their 14.1 million followers on the platform says: The Prince and Princess of Wales. The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, based at Kensington Palace.

