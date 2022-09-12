Value of NZ Super drops by $3.3 billion

The value of the New Zealand Superannuation has fallen by nearly 7%, as its investments were battered by volatile financial markets, high inflation and rising interest rates.

The fund, created 19 years ago to help pay future pension costs, reduced by $3.3 billion to $55.7b in the year ended June, after last year's record gain.

The Super Fund had returned about 9.7% per annum since it was launched in 2003.

"While there is no hiding that market conditions are challenging - the first six months of 2022 have seen the worst global equity market performance since 1970 - the Fund showed resilience and is performing well," NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray said in a statement.

"It might sound counter-intuitive to say we had a strong year with the drop in value of the Fund. However, a successful year for its active investment strategies cushioned the overall impact by delivering record value-added returns."

The fund's passive portfolio, which makes up 60% of its overall portfolio, fell 14.2% in the year.

However, the performance of its active investments helped it outperform the passive fund benchmark it uses by 7.3%, adding a record $4.5b in value.

The fund's "strategic tilting" approach, which focuses on buying when others want to sell and selling when others want to buy, was credited with fund's value-add performance, along with the performance of its timber and investment factor mandates.

Looking ahead, Whineray said the days of extraordinarily high returns, like the 29% growth the fund recorded in 2020-2021, were in the past.

"Higher interest rates both weigh on market performance and increase our internal hurdles for making direct investments in companies."

Financial markets were entering a "lower return period" and stakeholders should expect to see further ups and downs, he said.

In first two months of the current financial year, the fund had recovered $2b and now sits at $57.3b.

The Super Fund's investments are allocated with 63% in global shares, 16 percent in bonds, 4% in local shares, 5% in rural land and timber, with smaller amounts in private equity, infrastructure, and property.

Its major New Zealand investments include stakes in Kaingaroa Timberlands, Datacom, LabTests, Fidelity Life, and a range of investments in property, farmland, and small-medium size growth companies.

