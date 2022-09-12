SVG staying busy with 'dream' entry in Rally NZ before Bathurst

With another Supercars title surely in the bag as the series heads to Bathurst, you'd think Shane van Gisbergen would be fully focused on the 1000km classic.

Shane van Gisbergen (Source: AAP)

Not so.

Instead, the sport's best driver is setting his sights on another two formats before he goes to Mount Panorama.

This weekend, the 33-year-old is off to Melbourne to compete in the GT World Challenge Australia round at Sandown.

Then he's back across the Tasman for his World Rally Championship debut, as a private WRC-2 entry for Rally New Zealand around Auckland.

"It's gonna be pretty cool. It's a dream of mine to participate in that, so can't wait," van Gisbergen said.

The schedule leaves no time to celebrate his pair of wins on Sunday, with Van Gisbergen reporting for testing duty in his Skoda Fabia R5 on Monday.

In his Commodore, the Aucklander was imperious at Pukekohe Park.

Shane van Gisbergen leaves his mark on the Pukekohe Park track for the last time as he celebrates his dramatic win in race two on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

He claimed the first win from pole, and the second from eighth place, overtaking Cam Waters with three laps to go to send the bumper crowd into a frenzy.

The circuit is being retired after this weekend as the owners focus on thoroughbred racing, a decision van Gisbergen attacked.

"It was amazing how well presented (the track) was and how cool the event was, how much everyone supported it," he told reporters on Sunday.

"I guess there's some some stuff going on with the landowners or whatever, makings some money selling it off ... but that horse track's a piece of sh*t."

Supercars are yet to confirm a New Zealand race next year, but want to return and expect to ink a deal with Hampton Downs, a newly developed circuit half an hour from Pukekohe.

Van Gisbergen leads race one on Sunday before a huge and appreciative Pukekohe Park crowd. (Source: Photosport)

Chief executive Shane Howard said van Gisbergen's stirring win attracted tens of thousands of fans and "will go down as one of the most memorable in our sport's history".

Van Gisbergen said he expected to be racing at Hampton Downs, a nearby and new developed facility, next year.

He called on Supercars to consider two South Island circuits - Highlands at Cromwell, 45 minutes outside Queenstown, and Ruapuna, on the outskirts of Christchurch - for possible expansion.

"We could have two tracks and two races here, we could go to Hampton and then we could go to Christchurch," he said. "It would work out perfect."

Van Gisbergen stretched his series lead to 525 points in New Zealand, and could wrap up his title defence as soon as the Bathurst 1000 on October 9.