LIVE: People paying respects to Queen should expect 'long wait'

Follow 1News' updates on Monday as the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcomes the reign of King Charles III. Refresh the page for the latest.

People look at all of the tributes for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Her coffin has arrived at Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch.

1.15pm: The photographer who took the final official images of Queen Elizabeth II has recalled the "lovely" time she spent with the monarch.

"It was just a lovely moment while we were waiting for those few minutes.

"It wasn't posed at all, it was just a nice natural moment where she just looked up and smiled and now also all the more poignant because it is one of the last pictures that was taken of her."

"Obviously she was very frail but she was very smiley and I got lots of smiles from her."

12.30pm: People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait.

Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes Mercat Cross in Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5pm Wednesday until 6.30am on September 19 (local time).

Visitors will have to pass through airport-style security and can only bring one small bag with one zipper opening. Larger bags can be stowed at a special facility — but only if there is space available.

The ministry advises people to bring essentials for a potentially long wait exposed to whatever elements an early fall day in London can throw at them.

12.15pm: Tucked away in a vault in Sydney is a handwritten letter by the Queen that won’t be read for another 63 years.

Penned by Queen Elizabeth II herself, no one knows what the document says. (Source: History of Sydney)

Addressed to whoever the city's mayor is in 2085, it was written upon the Queen Victoria Building's restoration in 1986 and was only to be opened 99 years later.

It’s widely believed that only the Queen herself knew what was written inside, with her closest advisers kept in the dark too.

11.15am: King Charles III, even as he mourned his late mother, got to work on Monday at Buckingham Palace, meeting with the secretary-general and other Commonwealth envoys.

Many in those nations are grappling with both affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their colonial legacies, which ranged from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British cultural institutions.

Charles also met with Britain's new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during the reception at Buckingham Palace.

10:55am: The Queen's legacy is exemplified by her close relationship with the late Māori queen, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, Kiingitanga spokesperson Ngira Simmonds told Breakfast on Monday.

Māori-Crown relations were wrought with tensions over land confiscation and invasion, Simmonds said.

However, the Queen "changed the narrative and changed how we interact with each other, mana to mana, ariki to ariki."

10.30am: NZ First leader Winston Peters says he doesn't want a public holiday to honour the Queen, urging the Government to "show some common sense".

"The last thing the Queen would expect is for us to have another day off when our economy and businesses are in such a fragile state."

It comes ahead of today's Cabinet meeting where they will discuss a potential memorial service and public holiday for New Zealand.

Australia's PM Anthony Albanese announced there will be a public holiday on September 22 for a national day of mourning.

9.55am: Photos from the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh show crowds, fifteen deep in places, massed in the centre of Edinburgh.

Princess Anne curtsies the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top made of flowers taken from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas, one of Elizabeth's favourites.

The journey from Balmoral was the first of a series of events leading up to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

9.30am: Tens of thousands of people are streaming in from every entrance to Windsor's Long Walk.

Locals told 1News' Joy Reid they've never seen anything like it. The crowds won't stop for days.

But it's not jam-packed like a concert. There's a one-way system and people's movement is constant and calm – a mix of grief and celebration.

8.45am: President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with the Queen in 2021 (Source: Associated Press)

The White House said on Monday NZT that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on September 19.

8.20am: British horse racing paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday as the late monarch’s favourite sport returned after a two-day pause following her death.

“No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen,” said Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter. “The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt.”

7.50am: In a sombre, regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin was driven slowly through the Scottish countryside on Sunday (local time) from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse (Source: Associated Press)

Mourners packed city streets and highway bridges or lined rural roads with cars and tractors to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who had reigned for 70 years.

The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the UK takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known.

7.45am: It'll be a tricky balancing act of embracing change and holding on to tradition but judging by the crowd's response, everyone is eager to invest in it, writes 1News' Melissa Stokes.

You can sense Brits sense of self is closely aligned with their royal family. Crowds pack into The Mall for the big occasions, and they gathered to mark all of the Queen's major life milestones from her wedding and coronation to her recent Jubilee, and now for her death.

They're unifying moments because she held the unique position of having the same relationship with absolutely everyone in the country.

7.30am: Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will take care of the Queen's beloved corgis following her death.

A young Queen Elizabeth poses with one of her many corgis. (Source: Getty)

The late monarch was renowned for her love of dogs during her 70-year reign and in particular her love for corgis.

At the time of her death, she left behind four dogs; Corgis Sandy and Muick along with Candy the dorgi [a cross between a corgi and a dachshund] as well as Lissy, her prize-winning cocker spaniel that joined the royal family in January this year.

Members of the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club and their dogs went for a "royal walkabout" in Queen Elizabeth II Park yesterday.

7.00am: Cabinet will today discuss a potential memorial service and public holiday for New Zealand following the death of the Queen on Friday.

A Government spokesperson said on Sunday that Cabinet will consider options for both when it meets today.

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for a national day of mourning in Australia.

Click here to read more.