Dean of Westminster describes the Queen's fondness of the Abbey

The Dean of Westminster has described how important the abbey was to Queen Elizabeth II - it's where her state funeral will take place on September 19.

The Very Reverend David Hoyle, who will officiate the service, said Westminster Abbey was where Elizabeth "took two sets of promises that really defined her life".

It was at the abbey where in November 1947 she married Royal Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a prince of Greece and Denmark, to whom she was with for more than 73 years till he died.

"Her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh was a hugely significant and stable point in a very demanding life," Hoyle explained.

"The thing I noticed perhaps was how eager she was to tell me about how important the abbey was to her, the place in which she got married, the place in which her coronation took place. This, this building really mattered to Her Majesty.

"I think because in this building, she took two sets of promises that really defined her life. We all know that she understood her role as sovereign to be lifelong. And that's because she understood the oath of the coronation to mean just that. And my word, she lived that out.

"She ran the race. We also know that the her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh was, was a hugely significant and stable point in a very demanding life. So those two things shaped her life, made it possible and determined it."

The Westminster church has been the setting of coronations for British monarchs since 1066.

Elizabeth's coronation was in June 1953, a year after her father, King George VI, died.

"We all know that she understood her role as sovereign to be lifelong," Hoyle said of the pledge she made to the nation.

Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died on Friday morning NZT at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.