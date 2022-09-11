Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday (local time) that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk. (Source: Associated Press)

The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.

"The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do - showing its back," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video released by his office. "And, of course, it's a good decision for them to run."

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in.

Konashenkov said the Russian move was being made "in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas", an eastern area home to two separatist regions that Russia has declared sovereign.

Flames rise following a Russian attack in Pokrovsk. (Source: Associated Press)

The claim of a withdrawal to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year when they failed to take the capital.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko also suggested troops had retaken Kupiansk, a town along the main supply route to Izyum, long a focus on the Russian front line and the site of heavy artillery and other fighting. Nikolenko tweeted a photo showing soldiers in front of what he said was a government building in Kupiansk, 73km north of Izyum.

Raisa Smielkova, 75, sits in front of a heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk. (Source: Associated Press)

The Ukrainian Security Service posted a message hours later saying troops were in Kupiansk, further suggesting it had been seized. The military did not immediately confirm entering the town, a railway hub that Russia seized in February.

Videos on social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Izyum at a roadside checkpoint. A large statue with the city's name could be seen in the images. Ukrainian forces did not acknowledge holding the city.

Britain's Defence Ministry said on Saturday (local time) that it believed Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 50km south of Kharkiv, and described Russian forces around Izyum as "increasingly isolated".

A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk. (Source: Associated Press)

Vladislav Sokolov, head of the Russian-appointed local administration, said on social media that authorities in Izyum had started evacuating residents to Russia.

The fighting in eastern Ukraine comes amid an ongoing offensive around Kherson in the south. Analysts suggest Russia may have taken soldiers from the east to reinforce the latter area, offering the Ukrainians the opportunity to strike a weakened front line.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the television channel Ukraina that the Russians had no food or fuel for their troops in the area as Kyiv had cut off their supply lines.

"It will be like an avalanche," he said, predicting a Russian fallback. "One line of defence will shake, and it will fall."

The Ukrainian military was more circumspect, claiming to have taken "more than 1000 square kilometres" from pro-Kremlin forces this week. It said that "in some areas, units of the Defence Forces have penetrated the enemy's defences to a depth of 50 kilometres", matching the British assessment, but did not disclose geographical details.

Officials in Kyiv have for weeks been tight-lipped about plans for a counteroffensive, urging residents to refrain from sharing information on social media.

However, Zelensky said on Friday (local time) that troops had reclaimed more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region since the start of the counteroffensive.