A boat has capsized in Kaikōura with several people on board.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident took place off Goose Bay on Saturday morning.

Locals have said a boat has capsized with some people rescued and others understood to be missing.

Police are responding to the incident and said the South Bay slipway is closed to the public while it responds.

A helicopter is at the scene according to eyewitnesses.

Details remain unclear with reports there are people in the water.

More to come