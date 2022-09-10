Major rescue effort underway after boat overturns in Kaikōura

A rescue involving helicopters and boats is underway after a vessel capsized in Kaikōura with several people on board.

The incident took place off Goose Bay today.

There are reports the boat capsized after it was hit by a whale, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

A video of the incident shows a boat capsized in the water just off the bay.

Witnesses report some people have been rescued, while others are understood to be missing.

A local who spoke to 1News said "everyone is gutted" when talking about the unfolding incident in Kaikōura.

The man said conditions were flat and calm on the water, so the capsizing of the boat was surprising, and he had never heard of it happening in the area previously.

The video shows two Westpac rescue helicopters and another chopper, along with the Coastguard and other vessels, helping with the rescue.

Kaikōura mayor Chris Mackle told 1News that the police dive squad arrived at the scene around 2.15pm.

Kaikōura's Cods and Crays owner Richard Hills said "this is a very sad day for Kaikōura, especially for fishers."

"Boating is a big part of the community, so for this to happen is devastating," he said.

Police earlier said it is responding to the incident and said the South Bay slipway is closed to the public while it responds.

More to come