Live stream: Proclamation of King Charles III

King Charles III is being officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism - and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday (NZT).

The accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.