LIVE: King Charles III to make first speech

Queen Elizabeth II has died after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth's strong connection with New Zealand lasted throughout her reign.

King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is the new monarch and is expected to make a speech at 5am NZT.

0.20am Gun salutes have taken place around the UK, as well as in Jersey and Gibraltar.

Members of the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Cardiff Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a Gun Salute at the Tower of London to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery during the Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Source: Associated Press)

0.15am: Liz Truss, who became UK Prime Minister earlier this week, is among MPs to have paid tribute to the Queen in the House of Commons.

"The Crown endures, our nation endures, and in that spirit I say God save the King"



0.01am: At midday on Friday UK time, bells tolled at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and other churches around the UK in tribute to the Queen and to proclaim the new King.

