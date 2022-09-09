Where you can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Condolence books are available around the country for people who want to pay tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at Christchurch City Council. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Many councils are making condolence books available at local libraries or council offices.

In Wellington, people can leave messages in condolence books at Parliament, the National Library and the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul until the end of the day of the New Zealand Memorial Service.

New Zealanders are also able to pay their respects online and can email a condolence message to condolences@dia.govt.nz.

Aucklanders are invited to sign a book of condolence which will be available to sign at the Auckland Town Hall from 3pm - 5.30pm on Friday 9 September, and from 10am on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September.

People are asked to enter the building at the main entrance on Queen Street and be prepared to queue. Condolence books will also be available for signing at all 56 Auckland Council libraries from 10am tomorrow.

Tauranga City Council will have books of condolences available for the community to sign from tomorrow, at council libraries across the city including in Tauranga, Pāpāmoa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui, as well as at the region's mobile library.

Floral tributes can be placed near the large tree behind the Queen Elizabeth II Youth Centre at Memorial Park - access off Eleventh Avenue, and at Coronation Park on the corner of Maunganui Road and Nikau Crescent.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Queen was a compassionate intelligent leader who had positively impacted millions of people around the world throughout her life of service.

Hamilton City Council will have book of condolence available for the public to sign from Monday, in the ground floor reception area of the Municipal building in Civic Square.

New Plymouth District Council has a condolence book at Puke Ariki and people can leave floral tributes at the band rotunda in Pukekura Park.

Gisborne District Council has a Book of Condolence at its offices in Fitzherbert St (Awarua) and Te Puia Springs and at the library for the community to sign.

While Hawke's Bay residents can pay their tributes by signing condolence books located at Central Hawke's Bay Council building in Waipawa, Waipawa Library and The Knowledge and Learning Hub - Te Huinga Wai in Waipukurau. Napier City Council has made a book of condolences available at Waiapu Cathedral.

Condolence books will be available for Kāpiti Coast residents to write in at Paekākāriki Library, Paraparaumu Service Centre, Paraparaumu Library, interim Waikanae Library and Service Centre, and Ōtaki Library and Service Centre from 10am, Monday 12 September.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the Queen brought so much joy around the world.

"I'm sure there are many Nelsonians with fond memories of the Queen visiting Nelson, and for those wanting to express their condolences, we are making books available at the Customer Service Centre and all three of Nelson's Libraries for people to leave their own personal acknowledgement."

For West Coast residents, there will be a condolence book available at the Westport Brougham House and Reefton Service Centre reception areas for the community to write in if they wish. This will be sent to the royal family. Flowers can also be left at the Gates of Remembrance in Westport.

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said the Queen was "a wonderful woman and will never be surpassed".

A condolence book will be placed in the council's Customer Service Centre at 36 Weld Street, Hokitika, for the citizens of Westland District to sign.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said he had met the Queen twice and found her a wonderfully inspiring and warm leader.

Condolence books are available at the council's Queenstown and Wānaka offices.

Sir Tim Shadbolt signing Queen Elizabeth II's condolences book in Invercargill. (Source: Invercargill City Council)

Invercargill's mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt was the first to sign the city's condolences book, saying he was deeply saddened by the news of Her Majesty's death.

"She was a woman of great mana who dedicated her life to the service of her people."

Condolence books are available at the Invercargill Public Library, the Bluff Service Centre and at the Civic Administration Building.

The Dunedin City Council will have condolence books available for the public to sign at the Civic Centre and Dunedin Public Library.

