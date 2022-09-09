The Aussie women who made the Queen laugh

The pale green dress and matching high heels Nelleke Gorton wore to meet Queen Elizabeth II still hang in her wardrobe, a reminder of a remarkable day in 1988.

Queen Elizabeth II during her 2011 Australian tour. (Source: Getty)

"She was my queen. I know she was everyone's queen, but I always say she was my Queen," Gorton said.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Friday morning (NZ time) at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Gorton and her friend Coral Carter were living in the remote mining town of Telfer, Western Australia (WA) when they won a ballot to meet Elizabeth II during the bicentenary royal tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Gorton recalled feeling more "wonderment" than nerves as Her Majesty approached them on the lawns of WA Government House during a garden party in Perth.

"The Queen immediately asked where we lived and what we thought of it," Gorton said.

"It was amazing, we thought she would just shake hands.

"That's when we made her laugh. She said to us, 'How long are you going to be there?'

"And Coral said, 'Well ma'am, I told my husband two years and then I'm leaving'.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Charles is the King - what happens next?

Gorton, a member of the Country Women's Association in Bega, southern NSW, said her admiration of the Queen was always a source of mirth because her birth country of Holland had its own monarchy.

"I thought 'No, I'm Australian now, this is my Queen'.

Queen Elizabeth II, had a long affinity with rural Australia, having visited about 50 towns outside the capital cities on her first tour in February 1954, six months after she was crowned.

She flew 16,000 kilometres over 57 hours, and travelled 3200 kilometres by road, along with journeys on the royal train, according to Australia's National Archives.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh took in sheep shearing and wood chopping demonstrations during their visit to Wagga Wagga, NSW, where 100,000 people gathered in the sweltering summer heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Ardern pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Queen Elizabeth II

Denise Fergusson stood on the roof of her uncle's masonry shop to catch a glimpse of the young Queen.

Her mother dressed her in black patent leather shoes, and an enormous bow for the occasion.

READ MORE: Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

"Mum decked us all out - not that the Queen could see us - and I wouldn't keep my shoes on because it was a very hot day," recalled Fergusson, a member of the Wagga Wagga CWA

"It was one of the most exciting things I've seen in my life and it seemed to lift the morale of country people."

READ MORE: 'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

ADVERTISEMENT

Decades later, Her Majesty described rural communities as "the very heart and soul of Australia" when she made a private donation to drought relief efforts in 2018.

Gorton said she would never forget her 10 minutes with the Queen, who was deeply curious about her life in the outback.

"It was a momentous occasion, one of the most special days."