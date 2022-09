Police have set up cordons on Auckland's Karangahape Road after "disorder incidents" in the CBD on Friday night.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say they will have a "visible presence" in the CBD after a "handful of disorder related incidents".

"The public is advised to avoid the area until the cordons are removed."

One person posted on Twitter they saw around 12 police cars racing towards St Kevin's Arcade on K Road just before 10pm.