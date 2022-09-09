NZ Sevens hoping to go from Birmingham bronze to World Cup gold

The New Zealand men's and women's sevens teams are seeking their third straight World Cup titles this weekend and after failing to defend their Commonwealth Games crowns, they're both desperate to atone in Cape Town.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black runs at the Los Angeles Sevens. (Source: Getty)

By Joe Porter for rnz.co.nz

The Black Ferns Sevens won the 2018 World Cup, 2018 Commonwealth Games and last year's Tokyo Olympics, but they only managed third at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after being beaten by Australia in the semi-finals.

Coach Cory Sweeney said they're out to prove they're still the best in the world.

"The group was disappointed, certainly with the result against Australia. That disappointment was real and it's been a long time since they probably felt that as a team. So, this group is determined [to win in South Africa]."

The All Blacks Sevens also took bronze in Birmingham but they won the final Los Angeles round of the World Series last weekend.

However, they paid a heavy price for victory in LA, losing another four players to an already sizeable injury list.

Coach Clark Laidlaw is confident the team can still win.

"It's disappointing to lose a few guys through injury. But, I think the 12 players that run out will be an exciting mix of experience and some raw power. I know the senior boys are really hungry to get into it. We were obviously pretty disappointed with the Commonwealth Games so we'll be chasing that World Cup pretty hard."

It will be tough for the under manned New Zealand men to triumph in Cape Town and Laidlaw says defending their title would be one of the team's greatest achievements, not a light statement to make considering they've won three previous World Cups.

"It's our favourite place for a tournament (Cape Town) apart from playing at home. It's a rugby country, it's the best atmosphere on the World Series circuit. It's a rugby mad stadium and it's sold out for all three days. If we can be good enough to get through the first few games and maybe get a semi-final or final against South Africa, that would be a real highlight of all our careers."

A record breaking 150,000 fans are expected in Cape Town Stadium over the three day event, which will mark the 50th international tournament for the Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini.

Sarah Hirini leads a Haka after New Zealand received their bronze medals. (Source: Associated Press)

"To be honest I just can't wait to run out and get it over and done with haha. But, it's great, I love big moments. I suppose for me that's why I play sevens. The bigger the moment, the better the game is."

A total of 24 men's and 16 women's teams will compete at the World Cup, with New Zealand the reigning men's and women's champions and the Australia women and South Africa men the top seeds.

The showpiece event is unlike any other sevens tournament and has a unique knockout format, with the first round of games determining the quarter-finalists.

There is also a lot of down time, even the finalists will only play four games in three days.

Hirini is embracing the challenge.

"I love it. I think sevens is so abnormal, anything goes and that's probably the best thing about this tournament is that it's straight knockout footy and we only know we are going to be playing Colombia in our first match and everything else is everything else."

And while anything less than winning the World Cup would be a disappointment for Hirini, she says there's still plenty in life to celebrate.

"Coming from a pretty small town of Feilding, when I was a kid I was happy to go to town and get McDonalds you know. Whereas now I get to travel the world doing something that I absolutely love with some of my best friends and those memories I'll have forever and hopefully get to share with my kids one day."

New Zealand sevens fans will be hoping that both the women and men will be able to give them some World Cup winning memories this weekend.