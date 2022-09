New Zealand's armed forces marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday with a 96-round gun salute on the Wellington waterfront.

The 16 Field Regiment fired one round for each year of the Queen's life.

Under New Zealand's constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand's monarch and head of state.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had moved into a period of official mourning, and would hold a state memorial service after the official funeral in Britain.