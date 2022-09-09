Epsom backyard mortar shell successfully detonated

Police say the old mortar shell found in the backyard of a home in Epsom, Auckland has been "successfully detonated" this morning.

A police cordon at Pukenui Rd in Epsom. Homes were evacuated after an old bomb was found at a property.

A police cordon at Pukenui Rd in Epsom. Homes were evacuated after an old bomb was found at a property. (Source: 1News)

It comes after police and the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were called to the scene on Pukenui Road around 5:15pm last night.

"The EOD unit were unable to remove the item last night and precautions were put in place to mitigate any risk," police said in a statement today.

Police and NZDF staff evacuated residents this morning to carry out "a series of small controlled detonations" just after 11am.

"The surrounding roads have now reopened and all cordons have been lifted," police said.

