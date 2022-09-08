Suspect in custody after Memphis shooting spree

The suspect who went on a shooting spree in the US city of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday evening (local time) has been taken into police custody.

Suspect in Memphis shootings - photo from Memphis Police Department.

At least one of the shootings was livestreamed on Facebook.

The livestreamer tells the camera, "this is no joke" before entering an auto parts store and shooting a customer inside.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

Memphis Police are now reporting Kelly has been arrested, after multiple US media outlets reported he crashed a stolen car and sustained injuries.

Fox13 Memphis are reporting at least five people were shot in the auto parts store where the suspect livestreamed from.

Not long after midday (NZ time) a Memphis journalist reported the suspect is "believed to have car jacked a grey Toyota SUV". Police shortly after confirmed this news.

Just after 2pm Memphis Police tweeted the area surrounding two roads had been put into lockdown.

WREG News in Memphis reported the suspect was in a standoff with police within the locked down area.

Shortly after police confirmed they had arrested the suspect.

More to come

