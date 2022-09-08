At least 4 dead, 3 injured after Memphis shooting spree

At least three people are dead and four others injured after a man carried out a a shooting spree in the US city of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday evening (local time).

Suspect in Memphis shootings - photo from Memphis Police Department. (Source: Supplied)

The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested by police after allegedly carrying out attacks at what Memphis Police say was, "at least eight different crime scenes".

One of the shootings was livestreamed on Facebook.

The livestreamer tells the camera, "this is no joke" before entering an auto parts store and shooting a customer inside.

Multiple US media outlets reported that Kelly was arrested after crashing a stolen car and sustaining injuries.

*****UPDATE 9:28 PM******



SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY



Ezekiel D. Kelly



Please follow our social media platforms for updates.



Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Fox13 Memphis are reporting at least five people were shot in the auto parts store where the suspect livestreamed from.

Not long after midday (NZ time) a Memphis journalist reported the suspect is "believed to have car jacked a grey Toyota SUV". Police shortly after confirmed this news.

Just after 2pm Memphis Police tweeted the area surrounding two roads had been put into lockdown.

WREG News in Memphis reported the suspect was in a standoff with police within the locked down area.

Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors. pic.twitter.com/tgEhMveEGF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Shortly after police confirmed they had arrested the suspect.