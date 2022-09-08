Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant despite risks

Shelling resumed near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with the warring sides trading blame again on Thursday, a day after the UN atomic watchdog agency pressed for a safe zone there to prevent a catastrophe.

Satellite image from Plant LBC show Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian forces fired rockets and heavy artillery on the city of Nikopol, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"There are fires, blackouts and other things at the (plant) that force us to prepare the local population for the consequences of the nuclear danger,"Reznichenko said. Officials in recent days have distributed iodine pills to residents to help protect them in the event of a radiation leak.

In Enerhodar, where the power plant is located, Dmytro Orlov, the preoccupation mayor, reported the city had come under Russian attack for a second time on Thursday and was without power.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Employees of communal and other services simply do not have time to complete emergency and restoration work, as another shelling reduces their work to zero," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian side blamed the Ukrainians. Vladimir Rogov, head of the Russia-installed Enerhodar administration, said on Telegram that heavy Ukrainian fighting had caused the city's blackout, and Russia's Defence Ministry blamed the outage on a Ukrainian attack on a power substation.

Russian rockets on Wednesday hit Mala Tokmachka 90kms northeast of Enerhodar, killing three people and injuring five, Zaporizhzhia regional Gov. Oleksandr Starukh reported.

It's not possible to independently reconcile the conflicting reports of the fighting, which has caused international alarm.

The head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has warned that "something very, very catastrophic could take place" at the Zaporizhzhia plant and urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around it.

The fear is that the fighting could trigger a disaster on the scale of the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986.

Neither Moscow nor Kiev officials would immediately commit to a safety zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruins of a psychiatric hospital are seen after Russian night shelling in Kramatorsk. (Source: Associated Press)

Conditions at the plant have worsened. Because of damage to external power lines from the fighting, the plant is generating electricity only to power safety systems that keep the reactor cores cool and prevent them from melting down, a Ukrainian official said.

Any further power disruption could force the plant to use back-up diesel generators, requiring four diesel fuel trucks a day to travel through the fighting, said Oleh Korikov, Ukraine's acting chief inspector for nuclear and radiation safety.

"We could potentially be in a situation where we run out of diesel," he said.

The plant had to activate its diesel generators late last month, according to Ukrainian officials.

Authorities could consider shutting down the plant, Korikov said, without offering details.

The plant’s operator, Energoatom, said that despite the shelling, Ukrainian staff still working at the Russian-occupied plant will try to restore external power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday defied pressure to halt the war, saying Moscow will forge ahead with its offensive and mocked Western attempts to stop Russia with sanctions.

Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that even though the IAEA didn't assign blame for the shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant, claims that Russian forces are responsible are “absolute nonsense.” He asked rhetorically, “Well, are we shooting at ourselves or what?”

He claimed fragments of Western weapons have been found at the plant, denied that Russia has placed military equipment there and said he doesn't understand why Ukraine would fire on the facility, other than "to create an additional crisis."