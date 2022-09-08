Racket-smashing Kyrgios racks up $54k total in US Open fines

Source: Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $US14,000 [NZ$23,100] for unsportsmanlike conduct after his racquet-smashing exit from the US Open.

The Australian was given a warning during the third set for slamming a drinks bottle to the ground in anger and then took out his frustration at the end of Wednesday's 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 [7-3] 6-4 quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov by destroying two rackets.

The Wimbledon runner-up racked up a total of NZ$54,700 in fines while at Flushing Meadows, getting penalised five times.

His previous sanctions came for spitting, swearing and smashing racquets.

He still came out well ahead however, having earned approximately NZ$782,000 in prizemoney at the year's final grand slam tournament, where he also reached the doubles third round with countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his US Open loss to Karen Khachanov. (Source: Associated Press)

But Wednesday's defeat hurt more than any fine could.

“It’s just devastating. Like, it’s heartbreaking,” said the 27-year-old who was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.

"Pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time, really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam.

"That’s what you’re remembered by."

