Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health - Buckingham

Source: Associated Press

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The British monarch is said to be experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

The British monarch is said to be experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”. (Source: BBC)

The announcement on Thursday comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

Prince Charles and Camilla have reportedly travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen. They were staying nearby at Birkhall on the estate. Prince William is now also travelling to be with Her Majesty following the announcement.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said, “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.

More to come.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Auckland street evacuated after old bomb dug up in backyard

2

Rugby commentator Willie Los'e dies aged 55

3

'Extremely dangerous' shooting suspect believed to be in North Island

4

Father of victim in crash that killed 5 doesn't want driver jailed

5

NZ man accused of sex trafficking added to FBI's most wanted list

Latest Stories

Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health - Buckingham

Police NZDF unable to remove Epsom backyard bomb, will return morning

Black Caps all out for 82 in humiliating defeat to Australia

Auckland street evacuated after old bomb dug up in backyard

Father of victim in crash that killed 5 doesn't want driver jailed

Related Stories

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant despite risks

Photos: Prince William, Kate take children on visit to new school

Queen Elizabeth postpones Privy Council meeting

New UK Cabinet diverse in makeup and solidly on the right