Ozzy Osbourne gives health update after 'life-altering' surgery

Ozzy Osbourne can finally hold his head up straight after "life-altering" surgery.

Ozzy Osbourne. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Black Sabbath frontman, 73, shared his health update during his first TV interview since undergoing an extensive procedure, carried out after he was left crying in agony when metal plates inserted into his back to try and resolve his back issues started working their way out of his body and rubbing on his spine.

Ozzy said on Good Morning America on Thursday NZ time: "Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably."

He added he can finally "hold my head up" after being left hunched over before surgery.

His wife Sharon, 69, who joined him for the chat said about his battle with pain before the operation: "These metal plates were working their way out. The debris was rubbing on his spinal cord. He would literally be crying in pain some days."

Before Ozzy went into hospital for surgery, Sharon called his operation "major" and said it would "determine the rest of his life".

The former co-host of The Talk joked on Good Morning America her singer husband of 40 years is also “a pain in the butt,” adding, “I mean, everything from heartbreaking to soul-destroying, to joys of him getting better.”

Ozzy, who performed last month for the first time since his surgery, added that he still issues getting around, saying: “I have to negotiate everywhere I want to go, and I tire easily, but I’m well. My family have been absolutely wonderful while I’ve been laid up.”

The rock survivor’s myriad of health issues have included Covid, brutal neck injuries after a 2003 quad biking accident and a 2019 fall that devastated his back.

Ozzy was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.