Manhunt underway after Memphis shooting spree

Source: 1News

Police are hunting for a man who went on a shooting spree in the US city of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday evening (local time).

Suspect in Memphis shootings - photo from Memphis Police Department. (Source: Supplied)

The situation is still unfolding, with at least one of the shootings livestreamed on Facebook.

The livestreamer tells the camera, "this is no joke" before entering an auto parts store and shooting a customer inside then fleeing the scene.

A Memphis journalist reported the suspect is now "believed to have car jacked a grey Toyota SUV". Police shortly after confirmed this news.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

The University of Memphis has gone into lockdown, with all doors locked for general safety. The University said there was no threat currently at the university.

More to come

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

