Final suspect in Canada stabbing rampage arrested

Source: 1News

The second and final suspect in this week's Canada stabbing rampage has been arrested.

Myles and Damian Sanderson have been named as wanted men by Canadian police, after stabbings that left 10 people dead.

Myles Sanderson was one of the suspects in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan which happened on Monday.

The other suspect Damien Sanderson was found dead yesterday.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random.

Eighteen people were also left injured in the attacks which were the deadliest in the nation’s history.

More to come

